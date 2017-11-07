Monday, November 6 – As part of Native American Heritage month, a number of events are taking place across the state, and that includes an appearance by Winona LaDuke at the Plains Art Museum this Thursday. Winona joins us to preview her talk and reflects on other issues facing Native Americans. ~~~ Dr. Carl Hart is the chairman of the psychology department at Columbia University, and author of “High Price: A Neuroscientist’s Journey of Self-Discovery That Challenges Everything You Know About Drugs and Society.” He spoke with Todd Zwillich, host of The Takeway, about how he disagrees with those who say this crisis is one of addiction, and wrote recently that people aren’t dying because of opioids, but because of ignorance. ~~~ When we think of archaeology, we think of the distant past, but UND professors William Caraher and Bret Weber have made a contemporary archaeological analysis of the North Dakota oil patch. They join us to discuss their new book, “The Bakken, an Archaeology of an Industrial Landscape,” published by NDSU Press. ~~~ A special episode of Reveal focuses on The Paradise Papers, a massive document leak showing how many of the world’s mega wealthy hide their assets.

