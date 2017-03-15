Wednesday, March 15 – Bare soil and high winds are a recipe for the erosion of valuable top soil. We get the lowdown from Rita Sveen, district conservationist for the Natural Resources Conservation Service in Walsh County, where the recent snow cover will help. ~~~ Some states have jumped onto the solar bandwagon with gusto. Rachel Waldholz reports for Inside Energy. ~~~ Today’s Uppity Women in History essay is about Hannah Duston, a mother of 12 captured during the Raid on Haverhill. ~~~ We discuss “My Journey to America, A Kurdish American Story,” with author Newzad Brifki of Moorhead. ~~~ Tom Isern shares a Plains Folk essay, “Waking up Just in Time.”

» View the post.