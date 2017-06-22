You look at period photographs of Charlotte Ouisconsin Clark Van Cleve, and you think, this is a tough old woman. Born in 1819, she grew up in a military family at Fort Snelling and other posts. She married an officer, Lieutenant Horatio Van Cleve, in 1836. They served at various posts for two decades until settling on a farm at Long Prairie, Minnesota. That pastoral interlude was interrupted by the Civil War, as Horatio served in the Federal army and Charlotte relocated to Minneapolis.

There she came into her own with the movement for women’s rights. She got elected to the school board in 1876. She was an advocate on behalf of unfortunate women, establishing a home for unwed mothers. And she was active in First Presbyterian Church, taking a particular interest in missionary work, until her death in 1907.

In June 1885 she embarked on an ambitious tour of northern Dakota Territory on behalf of mission work. She really took to the western country; indeed, the land and people of Dakota captured her interest and her heart—we know, because she recorded her experiences and thoughts in a church bulletin: The Martyrs of Walhalla; or, Early Missionary Annals of Northern Minnesota and Dakota. I’ll get back later to the “martyr” reference in the title.

Mrs. Van Cleve and a traveling companion took a train to end of track at Neche, just south of the Forty-Ninth Parallel, and from there traveled by farm wagon to meetings of settlers who gathered, she reports, “eager to hear and to talk of the grand subject of the evangelization of the world.”

“There are Christian women in our large cities,” she observes, “who each month, clad in rich garments, roll up in luxurious carriages to churches elegantly furnished, and sit at ease in cushioned seats to hear and talk of this soul-stirring theme, who might learn lessons from their hard-working sisters on the out-skirts who come up to the little plain churches or schoolhouses hungering for spiritual food.”

The traveling evangelists next were picked up by Reverend John Scott, who was to take them to Walhalla, but first diverted into southern Manitoba. There they toured pioneering colonies of Mennonites, and, Mrs. Van Cleve says, “were much interested in and astonished at the Mennonites’ peculiar modes of living. The villagers all looked perfectly contented,” as she wheeled through their Strassendörfer, their settlements with all the houses lined up on one central street, their farms stretching back as long strips into the prairie.

Mrs. Van Cleve was thoroughly charmed by the settlement of Walhalla, which struck her as utterly peaceful, “lying so drowsily,” as she described it, “at the foot of the Pembina Mountains.”

Then, she writes, “Walking along one of its quiet streets one evening after tea, I noticed the ruins of a log house, and beside it a narrow mound. Inquiring what it was, I was told it was the grave of a missionary woman who was murdered by Indians many years ago.”

“What!,” the visitor exclaimed, “is there nothing to mark the spot where lie the remains of one who suffered martyrdom for the sake of Christ?”

Mrs. Van Cleve had stumbled upon the story of the Martyrs of Walhalla, a story to be told in a future essay. The grave was that of Cornelia Leonard Spencer, as confirmed through correspondence with associates by then engaged in mission work in India. Her history, along with that the other martyrs, is one of the great stories of Walhalla, truly a storied place of the northern plains.

