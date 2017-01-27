It’s possible that Bishop John Folda will wince when he reads the new introduction to Prairie Mosaic, by Father Bill Sherman. Before writing the introduction, I interviewed Father Bill at length, at his apartment in Grand Forks. In the end I pressed him to assess his own work, to own the landmark status of his contribution to ethnic studies on the Great Plains. He finally blurted out in exasperation, “You’re damn right I’m proud of it!”

I’m hoping His Excellency will forgive my provocation of Father Bill to pride if he reads what else I wrote, and also forgive my own pride in my small part toward bringing back into print the book, Prairie Mosaic: An Ethnic Atlas of Rural North Dakota.

Prairie Mosaic, by William C. Sherman, was originally published in 1983 by the Institute for Regional Studies at North Dakota State University. There was no fanfare around the publication, but it garnered quiet acclaim as an impressive labor of love and, eventually, a recognized classic in the ethnic history of the northern plains.

I believe it was Michael Miller, of the Germans from Russia Heritage Collection, who suggested there be a second edition of the work, long out of print, by North Dakota State University Press, the publishing successor of the institute. I was tapped to provide an introduction that would situate the work in the scholarship of the plains; tell how the book came to be; and introduce to the world its author.

It is, truly, a pioneering work, for in 1983 the study of ethnic history on the American plains was a rudimentary enterprise. Father Bill, a sociologist by training, stands with such scholars as the geographer Terry Jordan and the historian Frederick Luebke in the early advance of understanding of the importance of ethnic immigrants to the region.

One of the things that impressed critics decades ago and me again today is the sheer ambition and industry displayed by Bill and his collaborators—among whom I want to be sure to mention the recently deceased DJ Guerrero, who contributed mightily to the work. They started with a directory and plat book published in 1967, the North Dakota Farmers Directory. From this they traced every rural landowner in the state, gathering information on ethnic ancestry. They induced information from hundreds of helpful informants. This material was pooled into big maps on the walls of the Newman Center at NDSU, maps worked up for publication, along with explanatory text, in the book. The result is a work whereby the reader can determine the dominant cast of ethnic settlement in any locality of the state—a mosaic of social history.

Scholarly reviewers wondered at this, because Father Bill did not just sample and generalize, he got down to gritty detail in every locality and with every individual. Studying the process by which the book came to be, and talking in depth about it with Father Bill, I concluded that this meticulousness was not so much a matter of self-conscious research design as it was a manifestation of Bill’s posture as a priest (associated for most of his career with St. Michael’s Catholic Church of Grand Forks).

Reflecting on this, I thought of John 10:3, and looked the passage up in my confirmation Bible—“the sheep hear his voice; and he calleth his own sheep by name, and leadeth them out.”

Last Saturday Michael Miller and I, along with the editor of the press, Suzzanne Kelley, traveled to Grand Forks to deliver three boxes of the new edition of Prairie Mosaic to Father Bill. I thanked him, personally and fervently, for what he has done to lead us out into an understanding of our history. Thank you again, Father Bill.

