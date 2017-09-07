New research convinces me now that “Little Old Sod Shanty on the Claim,” the prairie parody of Will Hays’s popular nineteenth-century ditty, “Little Old Log Cabin in the Lane,” deserves to be described as what I called it in my last essay–the anthem of the plains.

By “new research” I refer to the possibilities inherent in the digitization of newspapers from across the country and their compilation into the massive index, Chronicling America, administered by the Library of Congress. These can be searched by term or by phrase–such as a song title.

There are two things to remember about this body of evidence. First, it is incomplete. Only a few of the hundreds of the newspapers of the plains have been digitized. So whereas I have been able to locate dozens of versions of “Little Old Sod Shanty” in country town papers, I am certain there are hundreds more out there in newspapers not yet digitized.

The second thing to remember is the systems by which nineteenth-century newspapers were published. A key element in news distribution was the exchange system. Country newspapers mailed hundreds of copies to other papers, receiving exchanges in return. They lifted news and features from one another, sometimes with credit, sometimes not.

So, we generally think of folksongs as circulating in what we call the oral tradition, that is, by word of mouth. Local newspaper interest, the need for copy, and the exchange system, however, rapidly moved folksongs in and out of the oral tradition, including the many variations, errors, and ornamentations made by local singers.

There are certain basic elements in most all the prairie versions of “Little Old Sod Shanty on the Claim.” It begins with a miserable, lonely bachelor living in rough circumstances–in a sod house, of course. Something like,

I am looking rather seedy now while holding down my claim.

And my victuals are not always served the best.

And the mice play shyly ’round me as I lay me down to sleep

In my little old sod shanty on the claim.

There now, you hear how the rhyme scheme breaks down? “Claim” does not rhyme with “best.” I suspect that earlier versions of the song referred to a “little old sod shanty in the West,” thus perfecting the rhyme. Oral circulation, and for that matter capricious typesetting, prompts variation, for good or ill.

Typical stanzas go on to detail the sad circumstances of our poor homesteader–monotonous food, vermin and varmints, dirt and mess, and most of all, lack of female companionship. The singer insists he is “happy as a clam in this land of Uncle Sam,” but he really wishes his sweetheart would come out and keep him company, and maybe do some proper cooking.

Undaunted, our singing homesteader looks ahead to when his future children are happily settled around him.

Oh then we’ll be content for the years that we have spent

In our little old sod shanty on the claim.

Before me now are eighteen previously un-studied versions of “Little Old Sod Shanty on the Claim” I have gleaned from prairie papers using the Library of Congress index, Chronicling America. Next time: how our anthem of the plains multiplied and persisted on our western prairies.

