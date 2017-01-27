The states of the Great Plains rank high as to gun ownership. They rank low as to crime rates. That’s because the gun culture of the prairies is mainly a recreational, hunting culture.

There was a time, dating from the early contacts between Indians and whites on the plains, when firearms had a much more potent role in daily life, and death. That’s the story told in the new book by David J. Silverman, Thundersticks: Firearms and the Violent Transformation of Native America.

I wondered how this would go, since guns are such a polarizing issue. Would Silverman, a history prof from George Washington University, bring an eastern, urban attitude to the subject? Or would he turn out to be a right-to-bear-arms kind of guy?

Neither one, it turns out—he is a historian. A Silverman recounts, the arrival of EuroAmerican traders bearing arms set off arms races and bloody hostilities across the continent. This easily could be read as a victimization tale, except the author points out that all parties involved pursued their own interests as they perceived them.

Most importantly, Silverman recognizes what writers of history today refer to as agency—the idea that people make their own decisions, decisions have consequences, and sometimes the consequences surprise everyone involved. So, EuroAmericans who might have believed they were handling the situation on the frontier—since they controlled the flow of firearms—found that guns enabled Indians to resist aggression and hold on to their lands longer than if they had not been armed.

The book also displays a remarkable grasp of the fact that details matter. Indians chose, or rejected, different weapons for logical reasons. Matchlocks, flintlocks, trade muskets, and rifles, they differed as to class, and within each class, as to quality.

You would think that on the plains, a rifled weapon would be the obvious choice, for long-range shooting, but not if you wished to shoot buffalo from horseback. Then you wanted a smoothbore, possibly with the barrel sawed off short, that you could reload on the run with powder from your hand and a round ball spit down the barrel.

The story of the Texas Rangers and the development of the Colt revolver is often told, but commonly oversimplified. Historian Walter Prescott Webb recounts how the rangers got Colt to devise a six-shooter for them in order to counter the rapid-firing short bows of the Comanches on horseback. That much may be true, but it is also true that the Comanches possessed not only their bois d’arc bows but also smoothbore muskets for short-range firepower and rifled guns for long-range combat.

On the northern plains, I am led to reconsider the standard story of the Battle of the Grand Coteau, 1851, in present northern North Dakota. Here the Métis buffalo hunters from Pembina inflicted a stinging defeat on the Dakota people, mainly the Pabaksa, or Cutheads. The Métis like to say they won because they were good shots and fought with discipline. I’m pretty sure they won because they had rifled weapons, accurate to 200 yards or more, and the Pabaksa fought with bows and lances.

In general, as we tell the well-worn stories of Indian-white conflict, we fail to discern and account for the specific weapons carried by the combatants. Often when we do, situations and episodes appear in a different light.

