Tuesday, January 9 – Vision West ND, a consortium of the energy producing counties in western North Dakota recently commissioned an updated study to help them plan for future employment, population, and housing needs. Here to discuss this updated outlook is Deb Nelson of DLN Consulting, a Dickinson firm serving as administrator for the Vision West group. ~~~ The problem of sex trafficking is often an unrecognized problem, but in 2016, 72,000 ads appeared on Back Page selling women or children in North Dakota. Here to discuss the issue is Lisa Hanson, founder of “The Next Step ND,” a financial and relationship building program for survivors of human trafficking. This Friday, a community event called “Purses for a Purpose” will be held in Fargo to help trafficking victims. ~~~ More and more people are walking illegally into Canada as President Trump cracks down on immigrants in the United States. The increased number is testing a nation that historically welcomes refugees. The story from NPR’s Lorne Matalon in a story first heard on yesterday’s Morning Edition.

