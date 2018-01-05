Thursday, January 4 – Earlier on Main Street we previewed the new Cutting Ed Podcast, a collaboration of North Dakota United, Prairie Public, the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction and philanthropist Ted Dintersmith. We’ll be airing portions of those conversations, and today we feature host Tom Gerhardt’s visit with Governor Doug Burgum. ~~~ The sales of grass fed beef have soared in recent years. Fans say raising cattle as much as possible on grass, instead of bulking them up with grain at feedlots, leads to beef that’s healthier and better for the environment. Yet, that very grass may be changing in ways that’ll affect beef production. Alex Smith reports for Harvest Public Media. ~~~ We continue our conversation about food trends with Chef Tim Rosendahl of Rosey’s Bistro in Fargo. ~~~ Doug and Ashley have our What’s Happening calendar of events.

» View the post.