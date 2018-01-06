Friday, January 5 – Cass Clay Food Partners and Ugly Food of the North are two organizations working to create healthy, sustainable food systems. They launched a speaker’s series this morning.We hear from three members of the group Growing Together, A Community Garden Ministry.~~~ We share an excerpt from this week’s Prairie Pulse television show as guest host Barb Gravel visits with Maureen Kelly Jonason, the executive director of the Heritage Hjemkomst Interpretive Center. ~~~ In a Natural North Dakota essay, Chuck Lura discusses merlins. ~~~ Our weekly chat with news director Dave Thompson. ~~~ Matt Olien reviews two new movies: “The Disaster Artist” and “All the Money in the World.”

