Tuesday, January 2 – Best Selling author Marta McDowell’s latest book is called “The World of Laura Ingalls Wilder: The Frontier Landscapes that Inspired the Little House Books.” McDowell looks takes a fresh look at Wilder by examining the author’s relationship with the land. She visits with Lori Walsh of South Dakota Public Radio’s “In The Moment.” ~~~ Tom Isern shares a Plains Folk essay titled “Beaches of Manitoba.” ~~~ We share an encore presentation, one of our favorite interviews of 2017, as Ashley visits with Natural North Dakota essayist Chuck Lura, biology professor at Dakota College in Bottineau. ~~~ Commentary from Bruce Berg: “Uriah,” as he looks at the lessons for today from the Charles Dickens novel, David Copperfield.

