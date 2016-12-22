6 Brothers: A Story of Hope, Loss, and Perseverance on the Northern Plains

This 60-minute documentary explores the joys and challenges of life on the plains through the stories of the Stenberg brothers. Arnold, Cap, Chris, Henry, Ray, and Selmer were the children of western North Dakota homesteaders, and they belonged to the generation that survived the Great Depression and experienced World War II.

Weaving together interviews, archival footage, and letters sent during World War II, 6 Brothers recounts how an ordinary North Dakota family experienced one of America’s most intriguing time periods. Further, it touches on how their lives and experiences have helped to shape future generations.