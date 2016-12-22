Built on Agriculture DVD

Lord Selkirk's compassion for the Scottish crofters helped seed the Canadian prairies. Built on Agriculture pays tribute to Selkirk and the settlers of those early decades, investigates the grain exchanges and pools that contributed to the growth of agriculture in Manitoba and western Canada, interviews farmers who carry on the traditions, and considers the trends and technology that are building the future of agriculture. The four 30-minute episodes are titled The Selkirk Settlers, The Institutions, The Farmer, and Feeding the World.

 

