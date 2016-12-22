Dirty Thirties: German Russians Remember audio CD

"The Dirty Thirties: German Russians Remember” features stories from the narrators of the Dakota Memories Oral History Project (DMOHP) who grew up on the Northern Plains, from South Dakota to North Dakota to Saskatchewan. They share memories of the Great Depression and Dust Bowl era, otherwise known as “The Dirty Thirties.” This audio CD features a variety of narrations about dust storms, extreme temperatures, grasshopper invasions, and New Deal programs. Environmental historian and NDSU Professor of History Mark Harvey, PhD, has added scholarly commentary, discussing the environmental conditions on the Northern Plains during the 1930s.

Price: $15.00

