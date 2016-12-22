Faces of the Oil Patch DVD

Most people have heard that it’s “Rockin’ in the Bakken,” but what does that mean to the residents of the Williston Basin? Faces of the Oil Patch describes the new visage of the oil patch—the areas in and around Williston, Watford City, Tioga, Stanley, New Town, Parshall, and Fort Berthold—in the words of the people who live and work in these communities.

The 60-minute documentary shows us the towns that don’t have the infrastructure to support the uncontrolled and dramatic growth, the ranchers who now view bumper-to-bumper traffic all day rather than the rare vehicle traveling along the two-lane horizon to horizon, and the oil workers who earn huge salaries but live in makeshift housing without hope of finding homes suitable for their families. The narratives and stunning video are woven together with visual images captured by noted still photographer Wayne Gudmundson to show everyday life and the changing landscape of northwestern North Dakota. Production funding provided by North Dakota Humanities Council, North Dakota Council on the Arts, and the members of Prairie Public.