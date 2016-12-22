Fish, Mercury, and Nutrition: The Net Effects DVD
"Fish, Mercury, and Nutrition: The Net Effects," a 30-minute documentary, explores the many benefits of eating ocean fish and the risk of mercury exposure for the population with the most to gain (or lose): unborn and young children. Pregnant and nursing moms will learn why two ocean fish meals a week during the critical window of development can safely give their babies lifelong benefits. The rest of the population also benefits by including ocean fish in their healthy diets.
"Fish, Mercury, and Nutrition: The Net Effects" is a production of Prairie Public Broadcasting in collaboration with the University of North Dakota Energy & Environmental Research Center, Grand Forks, North Dakota. Funding is provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration National Marine Fisheries Service Pacific Islands Regional Office and the members of Prairie Public. Executive Producers Bob Dambach and Laura Raymond; Producers/Writers Charlene Crocker and Daniel Daly; Production Associate Sheila Hanson; Narrator Dan Michaels.
