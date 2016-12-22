Chuck Suchy: Sure Am Glad to be Around DVD
Chuck Suchy: Sure am Glad to be Around is an intimate portrait of iconic North Dakota musician Chuck Suchy. He talks about his creative process, the lessons he learned as an artist in residence in Iceland, the influences on his music, and the challenges that are taking him far from his ranch in western North Dakota at a time when most musicians would be thinking about retiring.
Producer: Kim Stenehjem Videographer/Editor: Dave Geck Executive Producer: Bob Dambach
