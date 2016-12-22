Chuck Suchy: Sure Am Glad to be Around DVD

Chuck Suchy: Sure Am Glad to be Around DVD

Chuck Suchy: Sure am Glad to be Around is an intimate portrait of iconic North Dakota musician Chuck Suchy. He talks about his creative process, the lessons he learned as an artist in residence in Iceland, the influences on his music, and the challenges that are taking him far from his ranch in western North Dakota at a time when most musicians would be thinking about retiring.

Producer: Kim Stenehjem Videographer/Editor: Dave Geck Executive Producer: Bob Dambach

Price: $24.95

Loading Updating cart...

Award-winning radio, television, and public media services that educate, involve, and inspire the people of the prairie region.

Donate Now

Shopping Cart

Your shopping cart is empty
Visit the shop

Shop

Shop NPR - a portion of your purchase benefits Prairie Public


Shop PBS

Sign up for our Email Newsletter

Follow Us On Social Media