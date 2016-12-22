Considered View: The Photography of Wayne Gudmundson DVD plus two bonus docs
This three-DVD set includes "A Considered View: The Photography of Wayne Gudmundson," "Bill Holm: Through the Windows of Brimnes," and "A Photographer's View of Iceland."
"A Considered View: The Photography of Wayne Gudmundson" chronicles the route this prolific photographer has taken--how his Icelandic heritage relates to his craft, the mentors and muses that inspire him, the students who enthuse him, and the philosophy that explains his considered view. In "Bill Holm: Through the Windows of Brimnes" meet poet, essayist, musician, and Minnesota native Bill Holm. "A Photographer's View of Iceland" travels to Iceland, where the beautiful landscape and friendly people have inspired countless artists to capture the sights and explore its volcanic majesty.
