Flowers of the Church: Minnesota’s Stained Glass Heritage
Artisans through the ages have used stained glass to tell stories of hope, reverence, and joy. Flowers of the Church: Minnesota’s Stained Glass Heritage explores these kaleidoscopes of life in Minnesota’s municipal buildings, homes, cathedrals, and country churches, including St Benedict Catholic Church, Avon, MN; St John Abbey Church, Collegeville, MN; St. Joseph's Catholic Church, St Joseph, MN; Trinity Lutheran Church, Sauk Rapids, MN; St. Catherine's Catholic Church, Redwood Falls, MN; Saint Benedict's Senior Community; Faith Lutheran Church, Becker, MN; Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Sauk Rapids, MN; and Rejoice Lutheran Church, Clearwater, MN.
Production funding provided by the Minnesota Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund with money from the voters on November 4, 2008 and by the members of Prairie Public.
Award-winning radio, television, and public media services that educate, involve, and inspire the people of the prairie region.
Shopping Cart
Your shopping cart is empty
Visit the shop
Follow Us On Social Media