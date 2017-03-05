Flowers of the Church: Minnesota’s Stained Glass Heritage

Artisans through the ages have used stained glass to tell stories of hope, reverence, and joy. Flowers of the Church: Minnesota’s Stained Glass Heritage explores these kaleidoscopes of life in Minnesota’s municipal buildings, homes, cathedrals, and country churches, including St Benedict Catholic Church, Avon, MN; St John Abbey Church, Collegeville, MN; St. Joseph's Catholic Church, St Joseph, MN; Trinity Lutheran Church, Sauk Rapids, MN; St. Catherine's Catholic Church, Redwood Falls, MN; Saint Benedict's Senior Community; Faith Lutheran Church, Becker, MN; Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Sauk Rapids, MN; and Rejoice Lutheran Church, Clearwater, MN.
Production funding provided by the Minnesota Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund with money from the voters on November 4, 2008 and by the members of Prairie Public.

