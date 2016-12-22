Cookbook for Germans from Russia

Compiled by Nelly Das. Between 1763 and 1815, people from very different areas, notably Schwabia, Baden and Hesse, left their homelands to emigrate to distant reaches of Russia, but they took their culture along with them.

Customs and traditions are certainly part of culture, but so are foodways. I would imagine that in those days there were few if any cookbooks, so that most women were, at best, left to collecting a series of handwritten recipes. In the colonist villages, recipes were passed on from mother to daughter. And today the Aussiedler are returning to their country with recipes that have been handed down for 200 years.