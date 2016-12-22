American Herro DVD

American Herro DVD

After 30 years, Herro Mustafa has the opportunity to return to the Kurdish region of Iraq, where she was born and fled as a refugee. "American Herro" weaves the sadness and disorder created by Saddam Hussein's Baathist regime and the ongoing genocide of the Kurdish people with a story of hope and freedom for a young Kurdish girl growing up in America.

Price: $29.95

Loading Updating cart...

Award-winning radio, television, and public media services that educate, involve, and inspire the people of the prairie region.

Donate Now

Shopping Cart

Your shopping cart is empty
Visit the shop

Shop

Shop NPR - a portion of your purchase benefits Prairie Public


Shop PBS

Sign up for our Email Newsletter

Follow Us On Social Media