Built To Last: The Legacy of the CCC in Minnesota DVD

The Civilian Conservation Corps was born from the desperate need of a country in the grips of the Great Depression. Just five days after taking office in 1933, President Roosevelt introduced a bill proposing the first of his New Deal programs—the Civilian Conservation Corps. Built To Last: The Legacy of the CCC in Minnesota tours some of the most beloved projects in Minnesota and recalls those workers who lived in tents, carved trails, built roads, fought forest fires, planted trees, created erosion control systems, stocked lakes, preserved historic structures, and built iconic permanent park structures that we are still enjoying today.