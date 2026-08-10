Skip to main content
The Moth Mainstage: TIGHTROPE

Join us at the Fargo Theatre on November 13 for The Moth Mainstage! The evening's theme, Tightrope, features extraordinary true stories about what happens when there's no clear path

Get Tickets >
What to watch in August

Find TV highlights for July, including classic Ken Burns films, music and theater performances, a photographer's view of rural America, and more. 

Read more >
Join us in Winnipeg

Join us for An Evening of Gratitude in Winnipeg on September 22. Enjoy fine food, station updates, and meeting fellow Prairie Public supporters.

Get Tickets >
FM 1: NPR News / ClassicalLive
▶ Playlist
FM 2: Roots, Rock, and JazzLive
▶ Playlist
FM 3: NPR News / AAA MusicLive
▶ Programs

Latest News

More from the Prairie Public NewsRoom
Widgets Magazine
Proudly supporting Prairie Public. Learn More

Latest Videos

Watch with Prairie Public Passport

Stream PBS and Prairie Public programs on-demand — online or with the PBS App.

  • Downton Abbey
  • The Count of Monte Cristo
  • Miss Scarlet
  • All Creatures Great and Small
  • The American Revolution
  • PBS News Hour

Browse more shows >

Learn more about Prairie Public Passport >

Join our newsletter

Stay in the loop with all things Prairie Public, and connect with the news, culture, and history of our prairie region.

    We respect your privacy. Unsubscribe at any time.
    Built with Kit
    Clean Water Land and Legacy Amendment logo

    Local arts, history and cultural heritage productions are funded in part by the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. This fund is part of the Legacy Amendment, voted on by the people of Minnesota in 2008.

    More Information