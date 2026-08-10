Join us at the Fargo Theatre on November 13 for The Moth Mainstage! The evening's theme, Tightrope, features extraordinary true stories about what happens when there's no clear pathGet Tickets >
Showcase
Find TV highlights for July, including classic Ken Burns films, music and theater performances, a photographer's view of rural America, and more.Read more >
Join us for An Evening of Gratitude in Winnipeg on September 22. Enjoy fine food, station updates, and meeting fellow Prairie Public supporters.Get Tickets >
Consider Prairie Public in your estate plans.Learn more >
Federal funding cuts are reshaping public media across the country. Here's what it means for Prairie Public.Learn more >
Dreaming of France? Join Prairie Public for our upcoming Normandy, Paris & Seine River Cruise departing in 2027.Learn more >